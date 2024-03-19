Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An outstanding first-half display ensured that the game was virtually over by the interval, with the Millers continuing their pursuit of what could be a remarkable escape from relegation.

Nomads have been something of a bogey team for The Millers in recent years, winning at Church Lane back in 2022/23 while the reverse fixture was a goalless draw, with the meeting between the two sides back in August also ending all square at 2-2.

The home side were quick out of the traps and, just as in the recent wins over Stockport Georgians and Ashville, they took the lead early as Harry Dean raced clear on goal before finishing in style.

Harry Dean gets a shot in during Saturday's win. Photo by John Fryer.

The lead was doubled just before the half hour mark as a clever reverse pass wrong footed the Nomads defence and opened up an opportunity for Luke Merrill who curled in from outside the area.

The Millers had enjoyed almost total dominance in the opening period and it came as no surprise when Danny Warburton slotted home to make it three and sent the home side into the break in control.

Nomads changed tactically at the interval and the second period was a more even contest, Joey Oldham called into action on several occasions, while The Millers also threatened.

There was no addition to the score though, until with time running out Kai Haigh looped a powerful drive over Forde in the Nomads goal to make it 4-0 and give the score line a comprehensive look.

