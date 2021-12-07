New Mills boss expects a tough test against Abbey Hey

Darren McKnight impressed against St Martin and took his goal tally to eight for the season.

The Millers crushed basement boys St Martin 11-2 last weekend as they closed the gap on leaders West Didsbury and Chorlton.

But Birch knows his promotion-chasers will need to be on their game if they are to bag three more points against third-placed Abbey Hey.

“It is a big game and will be a completely different test,” he said. “We are going from one extreme to the other.

“It is a chance to create some space between them. There’s no doubt it is a big game.

“It would leave us four clear with a game in hand and that is a big jump.

“All the teams at the top will drop points and there are some big games to come. If we can get a gap on Abbey Hey it would be great.

“They are the best team we have played, it is a massive game and we expect to win at home. Our home form is really good.”

And, although not a make or break fixture, Birch admits the pressure is on his title-chasers to keep chalking up the wins.

“If we can win games over Christmas and some of the other top teams will drop points then we will be in a good position,” he added.

“The pitches are getting heavier and the games become tough and a battle.

“We are in a position where we can't afford to drop points. We have to go to places and win but that's what it takes to be in a title challenge.