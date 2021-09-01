New Mills boss Dave Birch: There is more to come from us

New Mills celebrate scoring against Stockport Town. Photo: New Mills FC.

Birch and Mike Norton have steered the unbeaten Millers to seven wins out of eight so far, with the club also being the league’s top scorers so far with 26 goals.

But Birch still feels New Mills haven’t played as well as they can for much of the campaign.

He said: “It’s not me being arrogant in any way, I just think we haven’t played all that well yet, aside from a few spells in games when we’ve done really well. We just haven’t done it for whole games so far.

"I think we’ve conceded far too many sloppy goals and I can’t help think there’s still more to come from us."

The Bank Holiday weekend saw the Millers overcome struggling St Martins 4-0 and then Stockport Town 4-2 – both games at home – with the latter victory coming despite the hosts being reduced to ten men with half-an-hour played.

Birch said: “I think Monday was actually the best we’ve played. We were two up in 25 minutes and doing really well. Then we had a man sent off and you can’t help fear the worst with an hour left but then we went 3-0 up.

"To be fair, both of Stockport’s goals were great strikes, including the first just before half-time which came against the run of play. But overall it was the best we’ve been by a mile.”

Birch also hailed the good strength in depth he and Norton have available in their squad.

He said: “It says a lot that our captain Mason Fallon was injured in pre-season, has been fit for three or four weeks but only got his first start on Monday because he’s not been able to get in the team

"It can be difficult for Mike and I because we’re sometimes having to leave very good players out of the squad, not even just on the bench, but it’s good to have the choice available.”