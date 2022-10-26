Kyle Hawley's late kick ensured the win on Saturday, Jordan Milne having scored the other, and Birch said: “I expect a bit of different game at home and to have more of a go at them.

“On the other hand I don't want us to go into the game thinking we are comfortable.

“We were quite comfortable on Saturday, even though the scoreline doesn't reflect that, and I don't want us going into this Saturday with that attitude as we all know it will come back and bite us on the bum if we do.

Kyle Hawley - winner from the spot. Photo by Fryerpix.

“You look where they are in the league, they are on a bit of a losing run.

“But you look at the teams they have played, they have played a lot of top teams, especially at home, and no one has given them a battering.

“They have all been narrow margins. No one is going there and getting an easy game so I would have taken winning it with the last kick before the game.”

On last weekend's win he said: “We did leave it late. The game should have been done and dusted in the first half if I am being brutally honest.

“We played some good football but lacked a bit of tempo.

“There was a bit of a spark missing in the first half, though we controlled the game and moved the ball around well. We had numerous chances to score and should have been three or four up.

“But I saw one of the worst refereeing decisions I have ever seen in my life. It was bizarre.

“George Howarth had gone clean through on goal and gone round the keeper who brought him down. It was inside the box.

“After he gave a free kick outside the box the lineswoman pulled the referee over and told him it was inside the box.

“The referee's explanation was that he was stood inside the box but the impact was outside the penalty area which made no sense.

“I then asked if it was a free kick outside the box why didn't he send him off as last man. He said the attacker had lost control of the ball which again was not true

“It is frustrating. It was a sending-off and penalty if I have ever seen one in my life.”

He added: “The game was scrappy second half but we went ahead, then conceded straight away from a corner – which was probably their only threat off set pieces with some big lads.