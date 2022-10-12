And boss Dave Birch promised there would be more new faces as they try to get their season kickstarted after a disappointing start.

Central defender Emmanuel ‘Manu’ Omorogbe re-signed for the club after leaving at the end of 2021/22 while midfielder Jordan Milne returned to Church Lane having left Cheadle Heath Nomads the previous week.

Both arrived in time to play in Saturday's penalties defeat at Wythenshawe Amateurs in the Edward Case Cup Second Round South, which they lost 5-4 on penalties.

Emmanuel ‘Manu’ Omorogbe - back at New Mills.

“I am happy with both signings and want to get a couple more done,” said Birch.

“We've told the lads we're not going to sit still. We've not had the greatest of starts to the season.

“It's been tough but we are getting there now and are looking stronger as a squad and as a team. Things are looking rosier and we will see how it goes.

“Manu came out of the blue. I got a bit of a tip-off that he was looking for a club, so I contacted him straight away and had a chat and managed to get him through the door.

“He is a massive signing for us. He was one of our centre halves from last year.

“He has been playing at Witton Albion but has come back to Manchester University so he was looking for a club. So we jumped at that and brought him back in.

“Jordan has also returned. He approached us, having left Cheadle Nomads for whatever reasons, and said he was looking for a club, so we were happy to bring him in.

“He just needs to get a bit fitter. He hasn't played for a few weeks.

“So we have got a couple through the door and we're looking to sign one or two more this week.”

Manu was spotted playing local football in the summer of 2021/22 and he became a key player in the Millers’ surge to the NWCFL Division One South Play Off Final where they narrowly lost out to FC Isle of Man.