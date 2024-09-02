New Mills are too good for Wolverhampton Sporting

Tyler Barnes (hidden) scores New Mills' second goal. Photo: John Fryer.Tyler Barnes (hidden) scores New Mills' second goal. Photo: John Fryer.
Will Shawcross netted twice as New Mills cruised to a win against a stubborn Wolverhampton Sporting Community side who will feel that they may have done better had they taken their opportunities early in the game.

The Millers raced out of the blocks and took the lead early, as on 11 minutes Declan Hacking drove from half way with the ball before feeding Darius Photiou who crossed low for Shawcross to slot in.

The Millers dominated territory but looked shaky defensively and the visitors missed several chances to level the scores before the break as Joey Oldham was called into action.

It took a change early in the second half before The Millers were able to double the lead. Tyler Barnes, on for Ant Hall, finished well on 62 minutes.

Eight minutes later Josh Abbott slipped in Shawcross who clipped home his second of the game, and fifth for the club, to seal the win.

New Mills. who are second in the NWCFL Division One South and two points off top spot, now prepare to go to Allscott Heath on Saturday.

