New Mills are still chasing first win of the season after two narrow defeats

Depleted New Mills are drafting in some new faces as they chase their first NWCL win at the seventh attempt this week.

On Saturday they head for Market Drayton Town before a home clash on Tuesday night with Abbey Hulton United.

On Tuesday Max Lewens made his debut as they were beaten 2-1 away at Alsager Town

The home side took the lead on 15 minutes as a mistake near the corner saw the ball crossed into the box and smashed in from six yards.

Seven minutes later the home side netted a second from the penalty spot after a handball. But Joel Ankers pulled one back from close range on 62 minutes and soon after Alsager were down to 10 men after a punch was thrown. Elliot Cooke headed against the bar on 70 minutes but Mills could not muster an equaliser.