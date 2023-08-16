New Mills are still chasing first win of the season after two narrow defeats
On Saturday they head for Market Drayton Town before a home clash on Tuesday night with Abbey Hulton United.
On Tuesday Max Lewens made his debut as they were beaten 2-1 away at Alsager Town
The home side took the lead on 15 minutes as a mistake near the corner saw the ball crossed into the box and smashed in from six yards.
Seven minutes later the home side netted a second from the penalty spot after a handball. But Joel Ankers pulled one back from close range on 62 minutes and soon after Alsager were down to 10 men after a punch was thrown. Elliot Cooke headed against the bar on 70 minutes but Mills could not muster an equaliser.
On Saturday they lost 1-0 at home to Brocton to an injury time goal by substitute Christian Blanchette.