New Mills are beaten by Stockport Town after midweek win

New Mills had a mixed few days.

​Stockport Town are now five points off the top spot after wrapping up a third straight win, with New Mills still bottom of the table and 12 points from safety.

After a goalless first half, Jamie Walsh opened the scoring for Stockport and Kyle Foley quickly doubled their advantage before the hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Walker netted one for the home side in injury time, but it wasn’t enough to stop them falling to defeat.

In midweek, it was a different story as a dramatic late winner saw New Mills beat Abbey Hey 2-1 at Church Lane.

A last gasp winner by George Mrozek earned The Millers their first home league win of the season, defeating an Abbey Hey side flying high in the table and managed by former Church Lane bosses Dave Birch and Mike Norton.

After successive 2-1 defeats away from home, the Millers could have been forgiven for entering the game low on confidence, but there was no evidence of that as they dominated the opening period.

Advertisement

It was largely against the run of play when the visitors took the lead just before the interval. A long ball was taken down superbly by Jamie Hill and his scuffed finish deceived Billy O'Carroll in The Millers goal and crept in at the near post.

Advertisement

The goal galvanised Abbey Hey and they enjoyed their best spell of the game in the opening moments of the second half, wasting opportunities to double their advantage before Millers boss Chris Baguley made the change that was to prove decisive.

Just after the hour mark Mrozek was brought on to replace Rob Payne and with his first touch he crossed to Ant Hall who controlled well before slotting past Connor Beard to level the scores.

Neither side settled for a point and poured forward in search of a winner and it was from an Abbey Hey attack that The Millers would break to snatch the three points. A long pass from midfield led to a foot race between Mrozek and Beard in the visitors’ goal, Mrozek got there first, nipped around the goalkeeper and slotted home from a tight angle to send the home supporters into raptures.