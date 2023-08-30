New Mills have appointed Reece Brown and Melford Knight as their new management duo.

Brown has playing experience with Watford and Sheffield United and has coaching experience at the Manchester United and Morecambe academies.

Knight has a wide knowledge of the non-league game including a spell playing for New Mills FC.

Announcing the news, a club statement read: “Following the recent and sudden departure of the management team the Club Directors have been considering potential replacements and we are now delighted to announce the appointment of Reece Brown and Melford Knight as our new management team.

“As a player Reece had over 15 years experience as a professional with the likes of Man Utd, Watford and Sheffield United. Since retiring he’s qualified as a UEFA B level coach, working at both the Manchester United and Morecambe academies.

“Melford has nearly two decades of playing experience within non-league football, including a spell playing for New Mills FC. As a coach he’s worked extensively with non-league and academy players, including working at Glossop NE and Prestwich Heys.

"Everyone at New MIlls FC is looking forward to working with both Reece and Melford and supporting them in turning around what has been a difficult start to the season.”