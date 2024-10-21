New boy’s double in Millers’ Vase win

New Mills celebrate scoring. Photo: NMFC.

​A debut double from Ashley Woods was enough for The Millers to move through to the second round of the FA Vase, but Chris Baguley’s injury-hit side were made to work hard for the win.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signings Woods, Mitch Nolan and Elliot Cooke were all included in the match day squad for the first time and all played their part as The Millers progressed in tricky conditions at the Bracken Edge Stadium.

For the second successive round the kick -off was delayed as an accident on the M62 caused The Millers to arrive late at the ground but, as they had done in the previous round at Goole, they settled quickly and took an early lead, Woods firing in from outside the area to register a debut goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was to double his tally on the hour mark, as substitute Tyler Barnes, who produced a lively cameo performance from the bench on his return from injury, swung in a cross from the left and Woods was on hand to poke in from eight yards out.

Two goals behind, the home side upped their efforts but Joey Oldham was rarely troubled in The Millers goal as he recorded his ninth clean sheet of the season and the game ended with The Millers looking the more likely to add to their tally in front of a large travelling contingent who made up at least half of those in attendance.

New Mills will now be away once again in the second round, as this time they travel to take on NCEL Premier Division side Hallam, who are currently sixth in the league and play a level above the Millers in the pyramid. The tie will be played on November 9.