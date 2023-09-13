New bosses set to bolster struggling New Mills' youngsters with experienced recruits

New bosses Reece Brown and Melford Knight are looking to add experienced new faces to their struggling New Mills side ahead of Saturday's visit of Winsford United.

Their second game at the helm on Saturday saw them twice lead through Max Lewens and Ollie Havens, but lose 3-2 at home to Maine Road.

The pair have been tasked to bring through young, local talent and haul Mills away from the bottom and Brown said: “It is a challenging task but a very good one, especially with the very good, young players we have here in the system.

“We just need to mix in a few more experienced players over the next couple of weeks.

Kyle Oakes is brought down on Saturday - picture by John Fryer.

“I am sure we can turn a corner soon. Over the last couple of games we have deserved to get something out of them.

“We had two or three new players at training on Tuesday and are hoping for a couple more on Thursday so they'll be ready to rock and roll on Saturday.

“We are hoping we might bring five or six experienced players in to add value to the young, talented squad that is already here.”

Chairman Ray Coverley added: “This is a fresh start for all of us.

“We have decided to look towards our youth set-up and these two lads seemed to fit the bill for that.

“We now have a few local lads coming through and playing for us.

“We have been in these leagues for quite a few years and the same players seem to do the rounds.

“But there are still plenty of games this season for us to be able to get our youth side going – and I think that's the way to go. It is a big step up for the lads who are playing but we will get there. I am quite positive about that.

“Obviously we do need experienced players as well but we played really well on Saturday and the future of the club looks sound to me. It won't be long before we're winning games.

“Reece and Melford are fantastic coaches and already we can see a lot of freshness about the play and the approach to games. That's not a criticism of anyone, it's just a fact.

“They love the set up here and are keen to do well. They have introduced new, fresh training methods and the lads seem to be buying into them.