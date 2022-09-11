National League confirm that Boston United v Buxton to go ahead as planned
The National League fixture between Boston United and Buxton will go ahead as planned, it has been confirmed.
The National League said all games planned for this midweek would take place with club’s being asked to mark the Queen’s passing.
A statement read: “Further to the announcement that the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday 19 September, the League can confirm fixtures scheduled for week commencing Monday 12 September will go ahead as scheduled.
“Clubs are asked, for all fixtures up until the funeral, to observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and to wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”
Boston United currently sit bottom of the table and will have new boss Ian Culverhouse in charge for the first time.
League newcomers Buxton are currently in the 17th table but have not won in their last five matches.