News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62
17 minutes ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
1 hour ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
2 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
3 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
3 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy

National competition joy for Blazing Rag

Blazing Rag FC, who play in the Hope Valley amateur league, beat 2,000 other grassroots teams from all over the country to win a competition run by Kitlocker.com and Thornbridge Brewery.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

And they are now the proud owners of a brand new kit, sponsored by Jaipur IPA - and free beer for an entire year!

Curtis Jenner, the Blazing Rag FC player who entered the competition said: “We were absolutely buzzing when we won the competition. It's a cliche to say but when you enter a competition you never expect to win.

“We normally play in red but I don't think the lads were against an orange, Jaipur-branded kit if it meant a year’s supply of the stuff, and a new kit obviously.”

Blazing Rag in their new kit won in a national competition.Blazing Rag in their new kit won in a national competition.
Blazing Rag in their new kit won in a national competition.
Most Popular

Paul Mansfield, Blazing Rag FC manager, added: “It's not always achievable to get a new kit, so to be able to do it mid-season and it have Nike, Thornbridge and Kitlocker branding on it is really cool. It feels like our biggest win of the season so far.”

Related topics:Nike