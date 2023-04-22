And they are now the proud owners of a brand new kit, sponsored by Jaipur IPA - and free beer for an entire year!

Curtis Jenner, the Blazing Rag FC player who entered the competition said: “We were absolutely buzzing when we won the competition. It's a cliche to say but when you enter a competition you never expect to win.

“We normally play in red but I don't think the lads were against an orange, Jaipur-branded kit if it meant a year’s supply of the stuff, and a new kit obviously.”

Blazing Rag in their new kit won in a national competition.