National competition joy for Blazing Rag
Blazing Rag FC, who play in the Hope Valley amateur league, beat 2,000 other grassroots teams from all over the country to win a competition run by Kitlocker.com and Thornbridge Brewery.
And they are now the proud owners of a brand new kit, sponsored by Jaipur IPA - and free beer for an entire year!
Curtis Jenner, the Blazing Rag FC player who entered the competition said: “We were absolutely buzzing when we won the competition. It's a cliche to say but when you enter a competition you never expect to win.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We normally play in red but I don't think the lads were against an orange, Jaipur-branded kit if it meant a year’s supply of the stuff, and a new kit obviously.”
Paul Mansfield, Blazing Rag FC manager, added: “It's not always achievable to get a new kit, so to be able to do it mid-season and it have Nike, Thornbridge and Kitlocker branding on it is really cool. It feels like our biggest win of the season so far.”