​Missed chances key to Buxton defeat

Buxton boss John McGrath was left to lament missed chances at the weekend.

​John McGrath was keen to stay positive despite a disappointing 1-0 loss at home to fellow play-off contenders King’s Lynn Town last weekend.

​The win for the Norfolk side saw them leap-frog the Bucks in the Vanarama National League North table to temporarily grab a play-off spot.

King's Lynn preferred to defend in numbers and hit back on the break. After 69 minutes the ploy worked with a fast move out of defence and long range shot for the game's only goal by Greg Taylor.

The Bucks fought back in a tight tussle but chances were missed and the task was made more formidable in front of the enthusiastic crowd of over 1,000 by the dismissal of Connor Kirby for a second yellow card.

The Linnets' victory was their first ever at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

McGrath told the club’s media: "We had clear-cut chances to continue our good run. This is a set-back, but It's not panic stages, nothing like.

"Not taking our chances was what cost us today, yet we played well for much of the time, even when down to ten men.

"We're only a couple of points outside the play-offs and there are another 18 points at stake before the regular season's end.

"Needham Market, next up away, are looking to pull clear from the relegation zone. At the same time we're seeking the points to take us back into play-off contention. It's going to be a tough one for both teams."

The trip to Needham Market will be this weekend (March 29) with a 3pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, the Derbyshire Senior Cup final against Alfreton Town will be played at Chesterfield's SMH Group Stadium on Tuesday April 15, kick-off 7.45pm.

This is an all ticket match and purchases can be made through Buxton’s official website. They cannot be bought at the gate.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​