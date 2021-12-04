Cole Stockton celebrates after giving Morecambe the lead at Buxton. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The battling Bucks enjoyed a bright start and nearly took the lead when Diego De Girolamo hit the woodwork.

But Cole Stockton’s 29th minute opener settled the nerves and saw the League One side boss the contest from then on.

It was an afternoon that all those associated with the Bucks will remember fondly as more than 3,600 fans braved the torrential rain in search of a big cup upset.

The eyes of the nation also watched the Silverlands action unfold with the game broadcast live via the BBC.

Although it was not to be, Steve Cunningham’s men will take plenty of encouragement from their memorable cup run as they look to complete their season goal of winning the NPL league title.

Tom Elliott nearly got through on goal on four minutes as Buxton made the strong wind in their favour count.

Jamie Ward drilled a long range effort wide minutes later, before Wesley McDonald failed to find the target at the other end.

Diego De Girolamo was inches away from a 13th minute opener when he hit the post from just outside the box.

Kyle Lutheran turned Elliott's goal-bound corner over eight minutes later as Buxton won four corners in a row.

But Cole Stockton fired the Shrimps ahead with a cool finish after Shane McGloughin played him in on 29 minutes to leave the Bucks up against it.

Theo Richardson made a brilliant double save to deny McDonald and Stockton ten minutes later and keep Buxton’s hopes alive.

Ward fired wide from distance two minutes before the break after a surging run.

Elliott was booked in stoppage time for a stray elbow while challenging Shane Mclaughlin for a header.

Buxton were dealt a blow when De Girolamo was subbed just after the restart after failing to shake off an injury.

Lindon Meikle went into the book for a cynical trip on Arthur Gnahoua as Buxton struggled to get going in the second half.

Substitute Ashley Chambers fired a soft shot straight at the keeper on 58 minutes.

McDonald drilled wide three minutes later from a narrow angle, before Stockton fired over.

McDonald nearly took advantage of defensive uncertainty before Richardson saved well from Stockton with 13 minutes to go.

Stockton and Jonah Ayunga should have doubled Morecambe's advantage in the closing stages.

Buxton: Richardson, Curley, Middleton, Hurst, Fox, Meikle, Dawson (Tear 81), Clarke, Elliott, Ward, De Girolamo (Chambers 47).

Subs: Milnes, Hinds, Richardson, Dillingham, Catt.

Morecambe: Letheren, McLaughlin, O'Connor, Delaney, Leigh, McLoughlin, Diagouraga, McCalmont (Jones 67), Gnahoua (Ayunga 67), Stockton, McDonald.

Subs: Obika, Phillips, Andrésson, Cooney, Gibson, Duffus, Wootton.

Ref: Lee Swabey.

Att: 3,642.