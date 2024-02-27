News you can trust since 1852
​Millers battle back to draw with Droylsden

​New Mills battled back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at home to Droylsden on Saturday.
By Sports Reporter
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:21 GMT
New Mills celebrate after Jake Walker (no.5) netted the equaliser. Photo: John Fryer.New Mills celebrate after Jake Walker (no.5) netted the equaliser. Photo: John Fryer.
​The Millers remain bottom of the NWCFL Division One South and 14 points from safety but as they continue to fulfil a backlog of fixtures following numerous postponements, they put up a great fight against their play-off chasing opponents.

The hosts went in front just five minutes in thanks to Chad Whyte’s penalty, but Droylsden levelled right on half-time through Fuad Kasali.

Kasali then got his second on 57 minutes, before completing his hat-trick on 74 to put the visitors 3-1 up.

But New Mills weren’t beaten and Rob Payne immediately reduced the arrears to 3-2.

And on 77 minutes, the Millers equalised as skipper Jake Walker struck to earn a share of the points.

This weekend, New Mills go to Abbey Hulton who were sixth after the weekend’s games. They then host Stockport Georgians on Tuesday.

