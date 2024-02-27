Millers battle back to draw with Droylsden
The Millers remain bottom of the NWCFL Division One South and 14 points from safety but as they continue to fulfil a backlog of fixtures following numerous postponements, they put up a great fight against their play-off chasing opponents.
The hosts went in front just five minutes in thanks to Chad Whyte’s penalty, but Droylsden levelled right on half-time through Fuad Kasali.
Kasali then got his second on 57 minutes, before completing his hat-trick on 74 to put the visitors 3-1 up.
But New Mills weren’t beaten and Rob Payne immediately reduced the arrears to 3-2.
And on 77 minutes, the Millers equalised as skipper Jake Walker struck to earn a share of the points.
This weekend, New Mills go to Abbey Hulton who were sixth after the weekend’s games. They then host Stockport Georgians on Tuesday.