Midfield ace Warren Clarke calls on Buxton fans to help fund career-saving knee operation

Clarke, who won three Player of the Year awards with the Bucks in 2022, has launched a GoFundMe page online to try to raise the thousands of pounds he needs to pay for the operation.

Clarke was injured playing for Buxton in March and his injury has also left him unable to do his day job as a coach too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Desperate to have the operation, NHS waiting times proved prohibitive so Clarke had to have it done privately and, although the PFA funded some of the cost, Buxton declined to pay the other half when Clarke refused their demand on first refusal on his signature, wanting to play higher.

Warren Clarke suffered a new injury to the knee which had already forced him to miss most of the season.

Clarke said: “I have been given some financial support from the PFA but this still leaves just over half the bill left.

“My club Buxton FC offered to pay the balance owing. However, this would have tied me to them, preventing me from fulfilling my potential and ambition to achieve my goal of playing full-time football at a higher level.

“I enjoyed four successful seasons at Buxton, helping them to a league title and back to back record-breaking FA Cup runs, but I have taken the difficult decision to leave Buxton.

Advertisement

“As I am unable to do my day job as a coach, due to my present lack of mobility following the operation, I am asking for any contribution, however small, to go towards paying off the outstanding operation balance.

Advertisement

“I know I can come back stronger and better from this setback in my career and thank you in advance for all your support. As soon as we hit the target I will remove the page.”

A statement from Buxton read: “The club would like to provide clarity around the circumstances which led to Warren taking the decision to leave the club.

“Following the knee injury he suffered against Farsley Celtic on 18th March Warren took the decision to have the operation done privately due to the NHS waiting times.

Advertisement

“While there was financial support available through the PFA, this left just over half the balance owing.

“The club offered to pay the balance owing with the condition we would retain first refusal on Warren's registration on his return to fitness.

Advertisement

“Warren declined this offer as his ambition is to play full time football at a higher level.

“The club would like to place on record our thanks to Warren for four years of incredible service, which of course included two memorable FA Cup runs as well as the Northern Premier League title.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to be supporting Warren with free access to all of our facilities and medical team during his rehabilitation and we wish him the very best of luck for his future.

“We ask now that our fantastic fans and the wider non-league family get behind his fundraising and support him in his recovery.”