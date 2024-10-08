​McGrath: We’ll keep working

Tommy Elliott on the attack against Curzon Ashton.

​John McGrath was disappointed with his side’s overall display as Buxton were beaten 1-0 at home by Curzon Ashton on Saturday (report and pics on pages 46 & 47).

Curzon showed why they are Vanarama National League North promotion candidates, brushing aside Buxton who were hard-working and dominated possession, but lacked penetration and created few chances.

Faced by a well-drilled defence and fast-moving forward play, the Bucks were industrious without troubling the visiting goalkeeper, whereas their own keeper, True Grant, had a busy afternoon.

The front-line partners, birthday boy Diego De Girolamo and Ben Andreucci, were given insufficient support to make their mark. Tommy Elliott made his 150th appearance, on as a substitute.

Curzon Ashton scored in the 22nd minute after a weak goalmouth clearance and rarely looked like losing that advantage. Late in the game, the referee saw a tackle by the Bucks' on-loan defender Finn Delap as unacceptable and he was sent off.

McGrath said: "After a poor start we gifted them a goal, then they sat in and we were chasing the game, naively at times.

"I though we might nick a goal in the second half. We certainly had our moments, but it wasn't to be.

"The squad is work in progress. It's a project here and we'll keep working at it."

In a change to the published fixture list the Bucks will be at home to ninth-placed Hereford on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.​​​​​​​