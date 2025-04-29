McGrath proud of Buxton players as they reach play-offs

John McGrath was delighted with a play-off place. Photo: Phil Peat.

​John McGrath paid tribute to his young Buxton side after they secured a place in the National League North play-offs by beating Warrington Town 2-0 last weekend.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The win set up a play-off eliminator at Chester FC on Wednesday night (30th), played after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

And McGrath was proud of his players as they achieved their seventh-place finish, thanks in part to clubs above them slipping up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the club’s media: “We had to get the lads up after the low of losing at Alfreton on Monday but I thought we were superb today.

"We missed two or three chances in the first-half but we kept plugging away with calm heads.

"The red card [for Warrington on 33 minutes] changed things but then we knew they’d sit a bit deeper, but we moved the ball really well, especially in the second-half, and then Kieran Burton popped up with the goal which meant they had to come out a bit to try and get something out of the game, but we coped with it really well.

"Our boys have matured as the season has gone on for such a young group and they managed the game really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a day of celebration because you don’t get many of these days and we’ve progressed to the play-offs, but we’ll enjoy today and tonight but then the focus will be on Chester.”

Buxton had to rely on other results elsewhere going their way, but McGrath said his main aim was purely to win their game and then hope luck fell their way.

He said: “My focus was solely on the game but it’s obvious when you hear a little pocket of the Railway End cheering because you think well, that’s one result going our way, then you hear another little pocket of fans cheering.

“We then had a wait of a few minutes after the game before we could celebrate.”

Should the Bucks have won Wednesday’s game, they’ll go to Kidderminster Harriers on Sunday.