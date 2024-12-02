McGrath pleased with Buxton response at Spennymoor

John McGrath felt it was a good point at Spennymoor.

​John McGrath was pleased with his Buxton side’s response to going behind as they drew 1-1 at Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

​The result leaves the Bucks sixth in an incredibly tight National League North table, four points off top spot but also only three points ahead of 11th-placed South Shields.

Michael Ledger scored his first goal for the Moors on 14 minutes, then Luke Brennan equalised after 20 minutes – his first goal for the Bucks.

Neither side could find the route to goal again, despite enterprising play from the Bucks in particular, although Josh Popoola had an excellent chance for the visitors late on, hitting the ball over the top, then Rob Ramshaw might have grabbed a winner for the Moors deep into stoppage time.

Considering their second-half dominance of possession and fast-moving passing game, a draw was something of a disappointment for the Bucks and their enthusiastic travelling fans, but this is a side still dogged by injuries and team manager McGrath needed to make wide use of his squad.

Left-back Josh Williams, for instance, had to fill in at the centre of defence in a last-minute change.

McGrath said afterwards: "We didn't start too well and gave the ball away too easily, but we responded positively after Spennymoor scored from a corner and our goal was outstanding.

"We were good for the rest of the game. Spennymoor is a tough place to go and the lads deserve praise for keeping up the pressure, as well as defending strongly. We moved the ball well and created chances.

"Next, Chesterfield at home, and we want to win that Senior Cup game. It's a great competition and desirable silverware."

Buxton are holders of the Derbyshire Senior Cup and will host Chesterfield on Wednesday night (4th), before a blank weekend due to not being involved in the FA Trophy. Their next league game is away to Farsley on December 14.