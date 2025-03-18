McGrath: ‘It was a big three points’

John McGrath was delighted with Saturday's win.

​John McGrath was delighted with the way his Buxton side performed as they secured a crucial three points at Brackley Town on Saturday.

Buxton went to Brackley, who before kick-off were second in the Vanarama National League North, and thoroughly delighted the full-voiced travelling fans with an energy-driven, often counter-attacking 1-0 win, confirming again that they can provide first-class opposition for any side in the league.

The goal, courtesy of striker Dan Ogwuru, came after 25 minutes, lifting the Bucks to sixth in the table.

It was a tight game of 50-50 possession, with attempts and shots on target similar in number for both teams. But Ogwuru made the difference with his powerful volley midway through the first half, converting a pin-point Luke Brennan cross. It was his first goal wearing a Bucks shirt since his loan move from Norwich City.

Ogwuru is also a former team-mate of Bucks keeper True Grant in the Manchester City youth setup, with Grant himself having once again been out injured on Saturday but 21-year-old Paul Cooper excelling in keeping a third clean sheet in a row.

There was no hiding the delight of team manager McGrath, who enthused about his players.

He said: "It was a big three points. We knew it would be tough but delighted we produced the win.

"In particular note the way our lads stood up to the big Brackley pressures after the break. We battled and we won.

"The boys are getting better every game we play. There's not only unity throughout the squad, but among our massively important group of supporters."

King's Lynn Town are visitors to the Tarmac Silverlands on Saturday, kick-off 3pm. The Linnets won the reverse fixture last October, 2-0.

Going into the midweek games in which neither Buxton nor King’s Lynn featured, Saturday’s opponents were just a point behind the Bucks in ninth.