McGrath feels Buxton deserved late winner

Ben Sault slides home Buxton's winner in stoppage time. Photo: Phil Peat Photography.

​John McGrath was a happy man after seeing his Buxton side win their opening National League North game of the season in dramatic fashion on Saturday.

​The Bucks scored in the closing minutes of the home game against newly-promoted Leamington FC to start off the new season with three points. Ben Sault's excellent late strike added to Tommy Elliott's well-struck first half success to make it a 2-1 win, much to the delight of a noisy and appreciative Tarmac Silverlands crowd of over 700.

The fans were introduced to a host of new faces for the Bucks, all of whom contributed well. Josh Ayres of Rotherham United and Ethan Mann from Stockport County were among the loan signings on show, Ayres having joined during the week.

Young centre-half Kieran Burton was strong and skilful, plus the performances of Sault and Josh Popoola earned plenty of plaudits. Established favourites Tommy Elliott and skipper Connor Kirby had consistently fine games as well.

McGrath said: “We were good and dominated the first-half. Leamington dropped deep and relied on breakaways, which we expected, and it was closer in the second period, but the winning goal in stoppage time was just what we needed.

"Whether tiredness crept in at times, or it was down to a lack of high end matches, but a second goal in the first-half would have been massively important yet we ended up going in at 1-1 and it sucked the energy out of us.

"We regrouped and although we weren’t the most fluid with the ball in the second-half, we've got a good group of players and were well worth all the points.

"We've learned a lot today to help us as we move forward. We’ll learn every training session and every game as it’s when three points are at stake that you’re at the business end of the season and we’re now in it.

"The fantastic crowd gave the game a really good feel from start to finish. Our supporters inspired us to the win."

The Bucks are at home again this coming Saturday, with Farsley Celtic the visitors for a 3pm kick-off.