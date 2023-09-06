Matlock Town fight back as Buxton Ladies settle for 2-2 draw in the heat on opening day

Buxton Ladies returned to DGLL action and battled out a 2-2 draw on a warm and sunny morning at Matlock Town FC.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ladies set out as if they meant business and it wasn’t long before Jade Davies brought a fine save out of the Matlock keeper, pushing her low drive out for a corner.

Buxton continued to press with the impressive Bobbi Lumbert, making her debut, playing fellow debutant Maisy Jo Duncan in on goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But once again the keeper saved well to keep the scores level.

Matlock and Buxton battle out a draw at the weekend.

Buxton were creating chance after chance and finally a left foot drive from Sofia Morrissey broke the deadlock.

This seemed to fire Matlock up as they came looking for an equaliser, but Kim Hall marshalled her troops well to keep Matlock at bay.

And it was Buxton, after yet another good bit of attacking play, that went further ahead when Amy Taylor seized on some hesitancy in the Matlock defence and prodded home.

Advertisement

Buxton were looking good and in control of the game heading towards the break when keeper Eve Hodgkinson tried to get a quick break out of defence.

Advertisement

But unfortunately the ball hit Nat Beresford on the head and it ricocheted straight to the Matlock centre forward who quite happily passed the ball into an empty net realising she will never score an easier goal all season.

The second half saw Matlock, now back in the game, start more brightly and they came at Buxton and tried to force some strong-arm tactics onto the Ladies.

And it seemed to work as Buxton struggled to get back on top.

Advertisement

The game swung from one end to the other and with 10 minutes remaining Matlock broke away and lashed the ball home to make it 2-2.

The final 10 minutes were a credit to both teams as, despite the temperature rising and legs tiring, both teams went all out to get the winner in vain.