Matlock lose out to second-half goal as Buxton win friendly

​​A second-half goal from Ben Sault was enough to see Buxton overcome Matlock Town on Tuesday night and claim the Markovitz Cup.

​Buxton edged the contest overall and looked more of an attacking threat throughout, but Matlock were organised at the back and looked comfortable in possession throughout despite going into the game with several players missing and a number of trialists featuring.

Indeed, it was the visitors who had the first chance of the game when Harry Wood won possession midway inside the Buxton half and strode forward before firing in a low shot from 25 yards that fizzed just wide of True Grant’s left-hand post.

A few half chances then followed as both sides tried to break through, Buxton having more joy out wide with balls into the middle while Matlock by and large opted for a more central route, both defences holding firm.

Ben Sault scored the winner for Buxton. Pic: Buxton FC.

Matlock’s best hopes looked to be from set pieces and Josh Ashman got his header to a corner on 19 minutes but it lacked purchase and Buxton cleared.

Buxton’s Ethan Fitzhugh had a crack from distance on 27 minutes but Ben Townsend in the Matlock goal held on to his effort well, but two minutes later the hosts should have taken the lead when full-back Josh Popoola beat his man down the right and put a low ball into the six yard box where Connor Kirby was free but as he slid in to make firm contact the ball flew over the crossbar.

That would prove the last chance of the first-half but just 90 seconds into the second-half Buxton would take the lead.

A back pass put Townsend under pressure and he opted to dribble out of trouble, beating one man but being tackled by another and the ball fell to Sault who fired home past two defenders on the line.

Numerous substitutions then followed and one of Matlock’s new arrivals nearly levelled seconds after coming on, as a long throw from out on the right was launched in by Trialist A and the ball found Benni Ndlovu whose effort was deflected onto the post.