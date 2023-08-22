Manager Craig Elliott frustrated as first win of season continues to elude Buxton

Buxton go into a busy Bank Holiday weekend still without a first National League North win of the season which is frustrating boss Craig Elliott.

Saturday saw them drop more home points as a late leveller saw Curzon Ashton leave with a 1-1 draw.

Next up they are at home to Blyth Spartans on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to Banbury United on Monday (3pm).

“It is a bit frustrating at the minute that we have not been able to get that first win when we've been close on a couple of occasions,” said Elliott.

Tommy Elliott - latest addition to Buxton injury list.

“I am not going to lie – I would have liked to have started off a little bit better.

“But we have players coming back now and fingers crossed we can get some positive results this weekend and get the season started properly

On Saturday he said: “I couldn't praise the team enough in the first half.

“We had good chances, played good football and limited the opponents to very little.

“But I thought we were dreadful in the second half. I am not sure why. We died again for the second home game running.

“The second half was a massive contrast and it's frustrating.

“We've had really good moments and really low moments so far

"We have players who are not at peak fitness for varying reasons. There may have been a bit of confidence involved there today too. We had a massive chance to go 2-0 up and we have to be taking that.

“But I'm not making excuses. The players have got to be better - and they know that. We should have won that one today.

“There is a lot more to come from this group and I have no doubt that will happen.”

Although injury problems persist, Jak McCourt was able to resume his midfield duties after missing the Warrington game in midweek, but Tommy Elliott was out of action for the Curzon encounter and skipper Josh Granite and Sam Osborne are on the mend, but not yet ready for action.

"We are starting to get players back, thankfully, and it's now about getting them match fit and sharp. It will be good to have selection problems,” said Elliott.