Magnificent seven for Buxton as they romp past hosts Oxford City

Connor Kirby scored a stunning goal in Buxton's win.

Buxton recorded their biggest win of the season as they saw off hosts Oxford City 7-0 on Saturday.

It was the second time this campaign that the Bucks had scored seven but this occasion trumped the 7-1 bashing of Needham Market thanks to the clean sheet achieved.

And ahead of the home game with Spennymoor Town on Tuesday night, played after this week’s Advertiser went to press, it left the Bucks four points off the play-off places.

Two goals from Luke Brennan and Johnny Johnston and one each from Connor Kirby, Keziah Martin and Faisu Sangare did the damage, City’s cause not helped by a red card for skipper Reece Fleet early in the second-half.

Remarkably, despite the final scoreline, it took until the 38th minute for Buxton to score their first goal and yet by half-time they had netted three.

First, a penalty was awarded after Canice Carroll was adjudged to have connected with the ball with his arm in an aerial challenge, Brennan stepping up to net the opener.

Six minutes later the lead was doubled and in some style, as Kirby found space some 30 yards out and let fly with a terrific strike that found the top corner of the net.

And deep into first-half stoppage time it was 3-0 as Johnston received the ball in the penalty area and fired low into the net to complete a superb end to the half for the Bucks.

Things got no better for Oxford after the break. Within minutes Brennan made it four as he turned the ball in from a Johnston cross, before Fleet saw red when he lunged in on Tommy Elliott and was deservedly sent off.

As well as striker Dan Ogwuru, Martin was making his Bucks debut off the bench having joined from Rushall Olympic and made an instant impact in scoring goal number five as after the hosts didn’t clear a corner, the ball found Martin on the edge of the box and he showed good close control to dance past a challenge before slotting the ball home.

It was then six as Johnston dispossessed a defender and beat another challenge before running on to fire home.

And to round things off, another Buxton in sub in the shape of Sangare met a cross and found the net via the keeper’s hand to complete a superb away display from John McGrath’s men.