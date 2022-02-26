Made in Buxton and the High Peak: 9 sports stars who helped put our area on the map

But, of course, Abbie is the latest in a line of many sports stars who have called Buxton their home down the decades.
Here are just some of those name – including a footballer who went on to be Notts County’s all-time leading scorer, and a player who was the first mixed-race professional to represent England.
1. Abbie Wood
Abbie Wood is now one of Britain's elite swimmers having made it to two Olympic finals in Tokyo last summer. She will represent Great Britain at this year's Commonwealth Games.
Photo: Alex Pantling
2. Frank Soo
Frank Soo was an English professional football player and manager of mixed Chinese and English parentage. He was the first player of Chinese origin to play in the English Football League, and the player of an ethnic minority background to represent England, though in unofficial wartime matches.
Photo: Getty
3. Dean Winstanley
Dean Winstanley turned professional in 2008 and won his first event at the 2010 German Open. He was runner-up at the 2011 BDO World Championships and competed in the PDC World Championships between 2013 and 2016.
Photo: Ian Walton
4. Lorraine Winstanley
Lorraine Winstanley was runner-up at the 2019 World Championships. Her tournament wins include the 2017 World Masters and the BDO Golf Cup, British Open and Romanian Open during a very successful 2011.
Photo: Getty Images