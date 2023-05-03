When you’re asked to name a sport star from Buxton and the High Peak then the obvious answer now is Abbie Wood.
But, of course, Abbie is the latest in a line of many sports stars who have called Buxton and the High Peak their home down the decades.
Here are just some of those name – including a footballer who went on to be Notts County’s all-time leading scorer, and a player who was the first mixed-race professional to represent England.
Get the latest Buxton sports news here.
1. Abbie Wood
Abbie Wood is now one of Britain's elite swimmers having made it to two Olympic finals in Tokyo last summer. She will represent Great Britain at this year's Commonwealth Games. Photo: Alex Pantling
2. Dame Sarah Storey
Dame Sarah Storey's total of 28 Paralympic medals including 17 gold medals makes her the most successful and most decorated British Paralympian of all time. She has the unique distinction of winning five gold medals in Paralympics before turning 19. Photo: Jeff Spicer
3. Frank Soo
Frank Soo was an English professional football player and manager of mixed Chinese and English parentage. He was the first player of Chinese origin to play in the English Football League, and the player of an ethnic minority background to represent England, though in unofficial wartime matches. Photo: Getty
4. Dean Winstanley
Dean Winstanley turned professional in 2008 and won his first event at the 2010 German Open. He was runner-up at the 2011 BDO World Championships and competed in the PDC World Championships between 2013 and 2016. Photo: Ian Walton