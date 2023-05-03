News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 minutes ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
5 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
5 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
20 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
20 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Made in Buxton and the High Peak: Abbie Wood, Jack Massey, Dean Winstanley and the other sports stars who helped put our area on the map

When you’re asked to name a sport star from Buxton and the High Peak then the obvious answer now is Abbie Wood.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Feb 2022, 13:36 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:38 BST

But, of course, Abbie is the latest in a line of many sports stars who have called Buxton and the High Peak their home down the decades.

Here are just some of those name – including a footballer who went on to be Notts County’s all-time leading scorer, and a player who was the first mixed-race professional to represent England.

Get the latest Buxton sports news here.

Abbie Wood is now one of Britain's elite swimmers having made it to two Olympic finals in Tokyo last summer. She will represent Great Britain at this year's Commonwealth Games.

1. Abbie Wood

Abbie Wood is now one of Britain's elite swimmers having made it to two Olympic finals in Tokyo last summer. She will represent Great Britain at this year's Commonwealth Games. Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Dame Sarah Storey's total of 28 Paralympic medals including 17 gold medals makes her the most successful and most decorated British Paralympian of all time. She has the unique distinction of winning five gold medals in Paralympics before turning 19.

2. Dame Sarah Storey

Dame Sarah Storey's total of 28 Paralympic medals including 17 gold medals makes her the most successful and most decorated British Paralympian of all time. She has the unique distinction of winning five gold medals in Paralympics before turning 19. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Photo Sales
Frank Soo was an English professional football player and manager of mixed Chinese and English parentage. He was the first player of Chinese origin to play in the English Football League, and the player of an ethnic minority background to represent England, though in unofficial wartime matches.

3. Frank Soo

Frank Soo was an English professional football player and manager of mixed Chinese and English parentage. He was the first player of Chinese origin to play in the English Football League, and the player of an ethnic minority background to represent England, though in unofficial wartime matches. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Dean Winstanley turned professional in 2008 and won his first event at the 2010 German Open. He was runner-up at the 2011 BDO World Championships and competed in the PDC World Championships between 2013 and 2016.

4. Dean Winstanley

Dean Winstanley turned professional in 2008 and won his first event at the 2010 German Open. He was runner-up at the 2011 BDO World Championships and competed in the PDC World Championships between 2013 and 2016. Photo: Ian Walton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BuxtonHigh PeakAbbie WoodNotts CountyEngland