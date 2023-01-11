Loanee pair Joe Ackroyd and Brad Jackson drafted in ahead of Buxton draw against Chorley

Defensive midfielder Joe Ackroyd is in from League One Barnsley for a month and defender Brad Jackson has returned from Altrincham for a second spell at the Tarmac Silverlands.

Jackson scored in the 50th minute for the first of Buxton's equalisers, then another loan player, Jim Simms from Hull City, added a second in the last minute of normal time to gain a well-deserved point.

Joe Ackroyd, 20, is a tough tackling creative with an eye for goal and has been at Barnsley for 10 years, initially as aschoolboy at the club's academy.

Brad Jackson - back with Buxton and netted first equaliser on Tuesday.

He made his debut a year ago, against Barrow in the FA Cup.

Altrincham's Brad Jackson, 26 years old, prefers to play at full-back and started his career at Burnley. His first loan spell with the Bucks started in December 2021, for a month.

The Chorley draw brought praise from team manager Craig Elliott. He said: “It was a fair result in difficult conditions. We gave away sloppy goals but overall I was pleased.

“Our goals were brilliant. It was a point against a really good Chorley and it sent our fans home happy.

“We've got an abundance of talent to build on and there's a lot of games still to play. We want to stay strong against Telford United at home on Saturday.”

There are also outgoing players from the Silverlands as Elliott shuffles his pack.

Matt Sargent has completed his loan stint from Salford City and Jason Gilchrist and Jack McKay have both moved on to Ashton United.

"I wish Jason and Jack all the best," said Elliott.

“I am disappointed to lose them as I know they have served Buxton well. I wish them well, but it's time to get the team looking a bit more how I want it to look. This is a big month as there are a lot of games and it's a balancing act as I am trying to get a feel for what we need and don't need while getting results.”

But Bolton Wanderers have agreed to extend Max Conway's loan for another month.

