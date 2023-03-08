Lightning strikes twice for New Mills as Stockport Town again hit back for a draw

This time George Howarth and Reece Lyndon had the Millers 2-0 up by the 52nd minute.

But Stockport pulled one back through Dan McLaughlin with 13 minutes to go and then struck again at the death as home skipper Tom Morris volleyed superbly home.

Michael Raynes then missed a 93rd minute volley that would have snatched Stockport a win.

George Howarth - on target against leaders.

“They came back from 2-0 down against us last time so it's a bit of a recurring theme,” said joint boss Dave Birch.

“We just couldn't hold out through the lads worked unbelievably hard.

"They equalised in the 89th minute again, which was tough to take.

“But they are a good team and are top of the league for a reason.”

He added: “We coped really well with them for the first 70 minutes. They kept the ball on the floor and played through the thirds.

“But we matched them blow for blow and were 2-0 up and quite comfortable, even though they had chances and we rode our luck a bit, which you're going to have to do away at top of the league.

“Then they sent on a 6ft 4ins striker off the bench and went very direct which caused us issues and they scored their two goals.

“But we were good value for at least a point and it felt like a loss, having been 2-0 up.