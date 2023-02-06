Leaders King’s Lynn are deposed by Elliott goal as Buxton see off nine-man Linnets

After three consecutively impressive halves versus fellow strugglers, Saturday's task was of a different order against full-time opponents and was surely going to be indicative of whether a corner had genuinely been turned in Buxton's fortunes.

The performance, particularly to three-quarter time, suggested there is ample scope for optimism.

Manager Craig Elliott had signed four players with EFL experience in the past fortnight – and three made home debuts on Saturday.

Tommy Elliott - winning goal against the Linnets.

The newly-recruited duo of Connor Brown, from Barrow, and 6ft 6ins Jake Hull, on loan from Rotherham United, came into the defence at the expense of Declan Poole and Jake Moult, while ex-Chesterfield and Macclesfield midfielder Jak McCourt made a second appearance.

After an even opening quarter-hour, the hosts gradually gained the upper hand and home keeper Theo Richardson made only one save of note in the first half, a leap to help on its way a curling free-kick from the right.

Almost immediately for Buxton, the improved Joe Ackroyd hit a post at the Ashwood End as Hull headed on a Brad Jackson corner-kick, then Sam Osborne looked to be in with a chance of scoring but centre-back Crowther recovered to rob him.

However, the Bucks did lead after 28 minutes as, from a McCourt free-kick and another Hull header-on, the back-to-form Tommy Elliott prodded home at close range.

The visitors then had their first opening in quite a while with a counter permitted by a faulty pass in midfield but sound defending preserved the lead to the interval.

Thereafter Buxton continued where they had left off with visiting ex-Sheffield Wednesday keeper Paul Jones skilfully tipping over a 20-yard Jackson drive, then at the other end the winger made a decisive intervention to deny Clunan, the visiting captain, who was sent off five minutes later for a second yellow-card offence.

For the Linnets only a minute later, bad became worse as fellow midfielder Barrett followed him up the tunnel, likewise dismissed on seeing a second yellow card.

What followed was now truly weird as the proceedings, instead of following the expected pattern of Buxton total domination, were quite the opposite.

The table-toppers, still only a single goal in arrears, showed commendable determination, playing far better with nine men than they had with 11, while the hosts suddenly struggled to gain and keep the possession which they had earlier enjoyed.

Several visiting free-kicks and corners ensued, substitute Oxlade-Chamberlain put a free header over the angle and McCourt's header from the line prevented an equaliser.

At the Railway End, after more fine work by Jackson, Brown shot over the bar then Connor Kirby blazed over from a very narrow angle.