Late wonder goal by Zak Dearnley wins thriller for New Mills at Wythenshawe Amateurs

Mills had led 2-0 and 3-2 but were pegged back near the end only to produce a final twist in the tale.

“We dug in and beat a side a point off the top of the league and were well worthy winners,” said joint boss Dave Birch, who was sent off from the bench near the end of a passionate night.

"We just need to be able to put out a settled team and that is proving difficult at the minute.

Zak Dearnley - late hero for New Mills on Saturday.

“It was a phenomenal win. We brought Zak Dearnley in on loan from Guiseley and Rick Tindall was thrown back into the team - he's not been playing through work issues for quite a few weeks.

“We had to put big Reece Lyndon back in defence as Marcus Dibble failed a fitness test. We had a few players in there who hadn't been playing and the shift they put in was tremendous.

“We were 2-0 up and they got it back to 2-2. We went 3-2 up late on and then they equalised again. So to break away and score and take all three points against such a good side was great. We were well worthy of the points and I think the 4-3 flattered them to be honest.

“But they are a good team who had a go. They have great delivery into the box which caused us issues.”

He added: “The goal that won it by Zak – if it had been on telly they would be talking about it for years. It was an unbelievable goal. He's gone past a couple of players and stuck it in the top corner. It was well worthy of winning the game.

“We were outstanding on Saturday. That's the frustrating thing. You want to go from Saturday into Tuesday night with an unchanged team and have a real good go at Kendal, who are from a league above. It is tough but we crack on.”

Mills now face visiting in-form Cheadle Heath Nomads on Saturday and Birch said: “We will have Zak and Manu Omorogbe available on Saturday, otherwise it will be a roll call on Thursday and see where we are.