The Millers hit back to lead from 2-0 down only to lose in added time at the end.

“I am very disappointed as it was a game we should have won. But we were all over the show,” said joint boss Dave Birch.

“We did have seven players unavailable for various reasons so we had square pegs it round holes. And our last recognised centre half went off injured after 10 minutes.

“But I don't want to sound like I am making excuses - we were the better team over the 90 minutes and should still have won it with the players we had out there.

“Looking back now the lads were fantastic and put a great shift in. They gave us everything as they always do.”

He added: “We were playing a team that are third in the league, flying, full of confidence, and blowing teams away.

“At 2-0 down we came back to lead, which was fantastic, but we showed a bit of naivety at the end.

“Even at 3-3 we had a glorious chance to win it, so to lose it was heartbreaking.”

Brocton went ahead on seven minutes through William Whieldon and Christian Blanchette doubled their lead after a defensive mistake on 40 minutes before Kyle Oakes was brought down and Kyle Hawley pulled one back from the spot in first half stoppage time.

The Millers then levelled the scores on 49 minutes, Joel Ankers squeezing an effort in at the second attempt, and went ahead for the first time on 54 minutes; Chris Rogers curling in a 30 yard free kick.

However, the Badgers were not finished and Regan Smith scrambled in a 75th minute equaliser before Samuel Scott snatched victory for Brocton at the death with a fine individual goal in a third added minute.

