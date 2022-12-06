Late Buxton red card sees Bradford Park Avenue steal win with two stoppage time goals

The spark was a brilliant individual goal, at 1-1, by Buxton's Serhat Tasdemir, whose appearance as substitute was his first for nine weeks.

Centrally and at the edge of the penalty area, he skilfully created space for himself before powering his lofted drive beyond the goalkeeper's reach.

The hosts' subsequent attacking play gave promise of a clinching goal, but all changed in the 89th minute with a second yellow card for playmaker and man-of-the-match, Tommy Elliott.

Serhat Tasdemir - sparked game to life

Avenue immediately seized the initiative to score twice in the World Cup dimension of six added minutes.

Their equaliser on 90+2 resulted from a near-post ricochet following a corner-kick, with veteran substitute Oli Johnson supplying the finishing touch, then a long ball hoisted in from the Bradford left on 90+4 was met by striker Jacob Blyth fractionally ahead of goalkeeper Theo Richardson.

On a cold, dry Saturday most of the match had provided little of such action, though the Bucks did take a 14th-minute lead as Sam Osborne, from 12 yards and with the aid of a deflection, threaded the ball inside the beaten keeper's near post.

The visitors had an even share of possession yet their 29th-minute equaliser came in a most unexpected manner for the home faithful. Bradford's most enterprising attacker, Will Longbottom, strode forward centrally to shoot from 25 yards with Richardson, so rarely at fault in his 70-plus games for BFC, getting hands to but only diverting the ball high into his Railway End net.

Little was different after the interval but a home sequence of several accurate passes allowed Osborne to cut in from the right and shoot low but lacking power, his effort didn't trouble the keeper.