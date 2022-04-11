Joe Bevan celebrates New Mills' dramatic late winner.

An injury-time strike by Joe Bevan, capitalising on a defensive mistake to slot past Joe Lawton in the Abbey Hey goal, sparked scenes of delirium at Church Lane as the Millers progressed to face hosts Isle of Man FC on Saturday, with the winner earning a place in the Premier Division.

The Millers enjoyed the better of the opening period, the attacking line up asking frequent questions of the visitors defence, but as half-time approached the visitors settled into the game and began to create opportunities themselves, their set pieces in particular asking questions of Harry Norris and Manu Omorogbe.

Both sides enjoyed periods of dominance in the second half but as extra-time loomed it seemed that a mistake or moment of brilliance would decide the game, and so it proved in injury time as Bevan intercepted a back pass 20 yards from goal, raced clear and fired home to send his side through to the final.

Joe Bevan slots home the winner. Photo by Jason Chadwick.

Reaction from joint-boss Dave Birch and a gallery of images from Saturday’s game will follow at www.buxtonadvertiser.co.uk.