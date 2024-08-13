Last-gasp winner in Bucks opener
Sault forced his way centrally past two defenders, then skilfully beat 'keeper Callum Hawkins to shoot into the empty net.
Until then the second half had been a stalemate with only a few clear chances created as neither 'keeper was extended.
The best of them, in the 70th minute, fell to visiting striker Tim Berridge, who created a fine opening for himself but allowed True Grant to make a comfortable low save to his left.
This second-half scenario was in marked contrast to the opening half-hour that was controlled by the rebuilt home team which included just two members of last season's squad,
Buxton took the lead on the quarter-hour with a goal created by the penetrative Sault's low cut-back from the right and indecisive Brakes' defending allowed the ball to reach Tom Elliott eight yards out and he coolly netted.
Ethan Fitzhugh fired low and hard from 18 yards with Hawkins beating out the shot at his near post, but Leamington achieved an equaliser on the stroke of half-time. Midfielder Callum Stewart produced a fine penalty-area turn and low drive to the near post that went in off Grant's body.
So the new era began with a victory and there were plenty of plaudits, particularly for young newcomers Sault and centre-back Kieran Burton, while established stalwarts Elliott and Kirby were also significant contributors.
The Bucks are at home again on Saturday (3pm) as the Farsley Celtic fixture has been reversed.