Last-gasp equaliser denies Buxton victory over Scunthorpe United

Ethan Mann volleys home Buxton's goal. Photo: Phil Peat.

On a lovely early spring afternoon, Buxton's biggest home crowd of the season was treated to a superb exhibition of entertaining soccer by both sides, with the visitors Scunthorpe United deservedly salvaging a point in a 1-1 draw after the hosts had resolutely held their lead for 50 minutes.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being unable to defeat the Bucks in any of the four previous contests, the Iron, second-placed and unbeaten in nine National League North games, arrived as favourites to win, particularly as the ninth-placed hosts, without ever playing poorly, had just one point to show from their last four fixtures.

Yet this was a mostly evenly-fought encounter in which Buxton netted the crucial first goal after Iron had failed to convert several good opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key factor in 'the Bucks' survival of such moments was stand-in 'keeper, Paul Cooper, who was deputising for the injured True Grant and was making just his second Buxton appearance. He enjoyed a near-faultless afternoon that for him began as early as the eighth minute as he saved from visiting danger-man, Cal Roberts, with an outstretched boot.

Ethan Mann's volley finds the net. Photo: Phil Peat.

Then home captain Connor Kirby twice made vital interventions deep in defence, but in the 39th minute a post was needed to preserve the clean sheet. A sweeping, fast-moving Scunthorpe attack set up Roberts but his 15-yard drive rebounded to safety from the woodwork and what a turning-point that proved to be as just three minutes later Buxton took the lead.

The Bucks had already shown promise in attack and were very close to a 17th-minute goal as Kirby's powerful cross was deflected just a foot wide with 'keeper Fitzsimons left flat-footed. Winger Luke Brennan was again prominent and close to the half-hour mark, attacking the Ashwood End, he employed his trademark tactic of cutting in from the left but his curling, 25-yard effort passed beyond the far post, while a defender headed away a similar effort for a corner-kick.

Yet his penetrative, 35-yard, angled free-kick set up Buxton's goal. Centre-back Ethan Mann, selected ahead of Josh Williams, athletically and spectacularly executed a waist-high volley at the far post, hammering the ball high into the net for his first Buxton goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the interval the visitors unsurprisingly strove hard for parity and dominated possession, but the hosts were resolute and sound in defence, all the time seeking opportunities to counter for a second goal which would likely prove decisive.

Ethan Mann celebrates with his team-mates. Photo: Phil Peat.

Cooper again caught the eye, advancing from his penalty area to head firmly, while Iron spurned a good opening as midfielder Scales shot low and wide from 12 yards after a Roberts cross had picked him out.

Buxton did make the occasional opening and at 3/4 time Johnny Johnston ran clear but his pass to Oli Ewing on his right lacked a little accuracy and when the latter's low cross came in, a defender was well-placed to clear.

Then close to the 90th minute, late substitute striker, Faisu Sangare all but doubled his team's advantage on his home debut with an impressive cameo thrust. The big man neatly beat two defenders in the inside-left channel but his low shot shaved the far post with no team-mate at hand to profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That too proved a turning-point as shortly afterwards referee Claussen's decision for a massive nine minutes of added time, when five or at most six were expected, was a blow for the Bucks and a psychological boost for Iron, who equalised within 90 seconds.

Once again the architect was Roberts, five years ago the hottest property in non-league prior to serious injury, who made the opening with another dangerous cross from the right and in a goalmouth scramble substitute Ubaezuono got the last touch.

The momentum was now firmly with Scunthorpe but Buxton resisted doggedly and Cooper completed a fine display with a good save from a Roberts power-drive.