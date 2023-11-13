​Ladies are held in League Cup battle

​Buxton Ladies were back in action on Sunday as they took on Ashbourne Ladies in the League Cup but could only force a replay following a 2-2 draw.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The game was switched to Brassington but took place on a pitch which would challenge both sides given the length of the grass.

As both teams struggled to get to grips with the surface chances were few and far between, but it was Buxton who finally made the breakthrough when after good work down the left side the ball fell to Sofia Morrissey who calmly slotted the ball home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second-half started with Ashbourne taking the game to Buxton and from a corner the referee deemed that Lorna Williams had handled the ball in the box and without any calls from the Ashbourne players gave a soft penalty that the visitors were grateful for and the ball was hit home to make it 1-1.

Buxton Ladies drew 2-2.

This seemed to lift Ashbourne and they dominated for the next ten minutes and from a long range shot the ball evaded Eve in the Buxton goal and gave Ashbourne the lead 2-1.

The Ladies realised they needed to up their game and this they did and as they seemed to be getting to grips with the surface, were starting to create chances and from a quick throw in to Morrissey in the Ashbourne box she was upended by the defender and from the resulting penalty the same player slammed the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-2.

Both teams were now turning this game despite the playing conditions into a lively entertaining encounter with each side going all out for the winner with both goalkeepers playing their part in keeping the score as it was.

Advertisement