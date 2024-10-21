​Lacklustre Bucks are beaten by King’s Lynn

​Buxton fell to their seventh league defeat in the last eight games as they were beaten 2-0 at King’s Lynn Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The result put Buxton just two places and two points above the relegation zone, while for King’s Lynn it was two home wins out of two as they moved up to sixth place going into the midweek fixtures.

Loan signing Cian Coleman made his Bucks’ debut in place of the injured Connor Kirby, with new vice-captain Kieran Burton taking the armband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diego De Girolamo returned to the starting XI to lead the Buxton attack

With torrential rainfall coming down at The Walks, it was Lynn that started brightest out of the two sides, finding their rhythm but being held off by the visitors.

Tommy Elliott saw a low shot saved early on before Lynn nearly got themselves in front after Ross Crane made a run into the box to latch on to the end of a pass from Josh Hmami, but True Grant gathered before the winger could get to it.

Lynn’s pressure continued, but they were given a scare 25 minutes in, as a deflected clearance almost found its way under the crossbar but was punched over by keeper Pat Boyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton’s first dangerous-looking chance of the game came just after the half-hour mark, as a counter attack from a Tommy Hughes shot almost allowed the visitors a shot at goal from an angle, but Kyle Callan-McFadden tracked back brilliantly to block the shot.

A few minutes later, Crane would give the Linnets a deserved lead. An incredible cross-field pass from Hughes found Dylan Crowe, who beat his man and drove a low cross into the box, finding Crane at the back post for a simple tap-in.

Only five minutes later, Josh Hmami grabbed a goal to double Lynn’s lead. An incredible run from Finlay Barnes saw the winger beat four players before laying the ball back to Hmami who took a touch and found the bottom right corner with a placed effort.

The second-half saw very few chances for either side, the visitors never really troubling Boyes as Lynn controlled the game well.

Despite three added minutes, the referee’s whistle blew to confirm a comfortable 2-0 win for the home side.