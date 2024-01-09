​Just four matches survive in the Hope Valley League

Hope Valley League latest.

Last Saturday saw the resumption of fixtures after the festive break, although due to the wet conditions only four matches went ahead.

In the Premier Division, Dove Holes consolidated second place with a narrow 2-1 home win over struggling Baslow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Dove goals came from Connor Golden whilst Joel Atack scored for Baslow who put up a good fight.

Dove Holes have moved to just one point behind leaders Chapel Town whose game was postponed.

In the other game in the top flight, Bamford switched their home game to Calver where conditions were much better.

They will be glad they did, running out 4-0 winners thanks to goals from Joe Cotterill with a brace, Tom Ibbeson and Christy McCory to move into third place six points from the top.

Advertisement

There were two games in the A Division. Unbeaten The 19th Hole won an exciting contest 2-1 at home to Dove Holes Reserves at the Fairfield Centre.

Advertisement

The home side netted through Jamie Prince and Joel Radcliffe with Jake Keeling on target for the visitors.

The 19th Hole now move to within one point of leaders Hayfield with a game in hand.

Youlgreave United kept up their fine form with 4-1 home win over Chapel Town Reserves.

Advertisement

Their scorers were Jack Bradbury with a double, Harry Madin and Dom Patterson, with Ben Percival replying. Youlgreave move up to fourth place.

This week's fixtures ( All Kick Off 2pm)

Premier Division: Bamford v Dove Holes, Baslow v Calver, Dronfield Woodhouse v FC Matlock, Furness Vale v Buxworth, Tideswell United v Chapel Town.

Advertisement

A Division: Buxworth Reserves v Hathersage, Chapel Town Reserves v Hayfield, Dove Holes Reserves v Youlgreave United, The 19th Hole v Blazing Rag.

*Here at the Buxton Advertiser, we’re always keen to hear about your individual or team exploits and include them on our pages and online.