Former Buxton boss Jamie Vermiglio.

Vermiglio joined the Bucks in the summer following the departure of Steve Cunningham, and guided the club to the second round of the FA Cup where they were beaten by League One side Ipswich Town.

He also oversaw five league wins in the Bucks’ first ever season in the National League North, but released a statement on Saturday evening explaining his reasons for standing down which revolve around not only family life but also the impact of the job on his main career as the headteacher of a large primary school in the north-west.

He said: “This week I informed the Club of my intention to resign from the football club. This is not a decision I have taken lightly and without much thought.

"Over the last few months my commitment to the club has had a negative impact on my primary job and also my family life. I feel it is important for me to prioritise and refocus and, in turn, allow someone the opportunity to lead the team.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors, supporters and amazing volunteers who have made me feel welcome and who give so much to the Club.”

A response from the club in the same statement read: “The Board wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to Jamie for his commitment during his time with Buxton FC.

"Although disappointed, we fully respect the reasons for his decision and would particularly like to recognise his achievement of guiding us to the Second Round Proper of the FA Cup, resulting in one of the biggest occasions in the Club’s history away to Ipswich Town FC, a day that will long live in the memory.

“Jamie will always be welcome at Buxton FC and we wish him every success in the future.”

