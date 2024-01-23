Jack 'One Smack' Massey returns with stunning knockout win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It took the 30-year-old cruiserweight from Chapel-en-le-Frith just 103 seconds of the bout to produce a scything overarm right after a two-punch combination that were enough to send Ntere to the floor and ensure a knockout victory.

It meant a triumphant return to action for Massey who hadn’t fought since being beaten by Joseph Parker almost exactly a year prior to this success, and speaking to the media after the fight Massey said that he is more than ready to take on all comers now he is remaining at cruiserweight.

He said: “I felt like I’d just warmed up and had barely been in there. I was just getting out of first gear, to be honest – I expected a much tougher fight and wanted to get the rounds in given I’ve been out of the ring for a year, but I can’t complain.

Jack Massey looks down at Steve Eloundou Ntere having knocked him out on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images.

"I thought [Ntere] was going to [bring what I expected] but when I caught him, I caught him and he was out and maybe if I didn’t catch him he’d have put a bit more on me but boxing’s boxing.

"It’s very satisfying, getting someone out like that.

"The plan now is to get straight back in there, perhaps around March/April time and get some more rounds and then push on for a big fight. I’ll take anyone on – watch out, boys, I’m coming for you all.”

It was Massey’s first fight under trainer Joe Galloway and he was pleased to be able to implement his game plan.

He said: “I think it’s shown. I was more relaxed and worked behind the jab, getting out of the way of the shots early and making him miss and then looking for the opening, dropping that right down and I’ve caught him.

"We’ve been working on these exact shots in the gym and we pulled it off.”

