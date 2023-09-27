Injury-hit Buxton ready for big rematch after controversial abandonment at Scunthorpe United

Injury-hit Buxton hope to repeat their heroics of three weeks ago when they return to Scunthorpe United on Saturday for the restaged fixture after its controversial abandonment.

Buxton were leading 2-1 with 10 men in stoppage time at the end when the referee called the game off after a heavy downpour which angered the Buck and their army of travelling fans.

“It was difficult to accept the outcome of the first meeting with the very late abandonment and there'll be a lot of eyes on the re-run,” said boss Craig Elliott.

“We hope to have a strong following there again urging us on.

Diego De Girolamo in action against Spennymoor on Saturday. Picture by Jason Chadwick.

“I know it is expensive and to ask them to go there again is a big ask. But it will be great if we can get the numbers there. The atmosphere will be incredible.

“We'll be giving it our best shot to try to make them proud.”

Buxton's lengthy unbeaten home record fell on Saturday after a 2-0 loss to Spennymoor United as Tom Walker was added to a lengthening injury list.

Zak McCourt, Sam Osborne, Jake Hull, Tommy Elliott and Jake Wright are also injured while Xander McBurnie was out through illness and Connor Brown suspended.

“Fair play to Spennymoor, they came here to do a job on us as an away performance and succeeded,” said Elliott.

“I hope I am not a manager than moans and groans, but it has been hard the last five weeks.

“We haven't got many bodies in midfield at the minute – we are missing key players.

“We've had a lot of injuries in the last five weeks. There's been illness in the camp this week too meaning several of the lads were unable to train properly.

“We have also got a lot of lads lacking a bit of confidence at the minute and feeling a bit sorry for themselves.

“It was a struggle to field a full side. But we'll work through it and come out the other side. It is what it is and we've got to get through it. Football feels sorry for no one.

“I hope supporters stick with us – they were brilliant today.

“Week by week, game by game we will get to the level that I want.