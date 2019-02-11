Buxton's Silverlands Stadium

IN PICTURES: Buxton FC breathe fresh life into play-off hopes with win over rivals Gainsborough Trinity

In the fight between two Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division play-off hopefuls, Buxton ran out the winners over Gainsborough Trinity.

John Pritchard's first half effort for the hosts was all that separated the two sides in front of a 453-strong crowd at Silverlands on Saturday.

Joe McGee sends the ball forward under pressure from Ashley Worsfold
Gainsborough's Damien Reeves gives Nico De Girolamo the slip in the first half
Brad Grayson gets the ball under control before firing off a first half shot
Gainsborough's Alex Byrne takes on a shot at the Buxton goal
