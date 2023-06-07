Hunt now on for new Buxton goalkeeper as Eoin McKeown becomes fifth summer signing

But he said the biggest priority now is a new goalkeeper to replace the departing Theo Richardson, who has moved up to join National League Fylde.

“We have been lucky enough to get the signings done pretty quickly and they are all good players as well. It's a good start and there is not too much more to do now really,” said Elliott.

“But a goalkeeper is the biggest priority. We were disappointed to lose Theo but we sort of knew that might happen. We wish him well and it's a big pair of shoes to fill. We have a few targets but these things can take time as it has to be the right one, being such a key position.

Eoin McKeown - summer signing number five for Buxton.

“We may bring another three or four players in to get the squad up to 18. If we can do that over the next few weeks then brilliant. But if not there is plenty of time before the season starts.”

On 24-year-old McKeown, he added: “It is important to sign players that are up and coming and have got that hunger and a good age – and I think he ticks all those boxes. He has a fantastic season at Tamworth last year and we had him watched for the last two months.

“He is a powerful, fast boy who can score goals. Fingers crossed he can make the step up.”

