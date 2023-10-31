​Hunt is at the double as Buxton draw with Rushall

​Buxton and Rushall Olympic played out a thoroughly entertaining 2-2 draw at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium on Saturday.

​Attacking the Ashwood End, the Bucks had the better of the early exchanges and the possession in the opening quarter of the game without testing the visiting 'keeper, as the visitors worked hard to get multiple men behind the ball, though there were convincing ninth-minute shouts for a spot-kick for a foul on Diego De Girolamo, who is on 99 Buxton goals.

Thereafter play was evenly distributed as the Pics settled and centre-back Mitchell Clarke's 35-yard lob tested Max Dearnley, but he was beaten in the 27th minute as visiting in-form striker Danny Waldron, who netted a foursome the previous Saturday, escaped his marker to fasten onto a penetrative pass and scored from a narrow angle.

In response, midfielder Connor Kirby sent a 15-yard curling shot over the angle but it was centre-back Max Hunt who equalised in the 43rd minute as he headed home a Jak McCourt corner-kick after the midfielder had seen his 30-yard power-drive deflected wide.

Max Hunt netted twice for Buxton.

However, the Pics restored their lead within two minutes with Clarke's header, likewise from a corner-kick.

After the interval, as the visitors continued to shade proceedings, but Buxton found an equaliser and again it was a Hunt header as he powered onto another well-placed McCourt flag-kick.