Howarth leaves it late for leveller as New Mills snatch draw with Barnton

Barnton turned in a strong first half showing and were ahead at the break thanks to a 26th minute goal by Adam Moseley, who applyed a close range finish after Hajri’s fantastic effort had come back off the post. Mills pushed hard after the break, though Barnton had a second goal disallowed for offside on 64 minutes. But with the game deep into six added minutes, a long cross from the left deflected back across goal and George Howarth smashed in a late equaliser.

The scoreline in Saturday's opening 4-1 defeat at Stockport Town did not tell the story of a game that was even for long periods with just a crazy 10-minute spell midway through the second half costing the Millers dearly in a match in which they had looked more than capable of taking something.

The visitors took the lead just three minutes in, Jordan Milne winning the ball in midfield and finding Kyle Oakes who slipped in new signing Jamie Hinchcliffe, who produced a fabulous finish from just inside the area.

Elliot Cooke - own goal in opening day defeat. Picture by John Fryer.

The visitors were in total control of the opening period, but just before the interval, a well worked corner routine saw former New Mills junior Harry Lomakin-Rogers prod home a lose range equaliser.

They went ahead on 63 minutes, a clumsy challenge resulting in a penalty kick, converted by McLaughlin.