How you can get tickets for Buxton FC's big FA Cup game at York City

The Bucks beat Kettering Town 3-1 in a replay on October 19 to earn their spot in the first round proper for the first time since the 1962/63 season.

They’ll now travel to York City for the game on Saturday November 6, kick off 3pm.

It’s set to be a fantastic occasion for Buxton FC and the many fans expected to head to Yorkshire to cheer on their team.

Diego De Girolamo scored twice in Buxton's replay with Kettering Town to see the Bucks through to the first round proper of the FA Cup

Here’s what you need to know about tickets –

Buxton supporters have been allocated 878 seats in the North Stand at York City’s LNER Community Stadium.

There are also seven wheelchair spaces available pitchside, along with a carer seat. If you require one of these spaces, call the ticket office on 01904 942232 to arrange.

Tickets for the game are on sale now, and supporters are encouraged to buy in advance. To book see https://www.yorkcityfootballclub.co.uk/fixtures-results/match-reports/tickets-now-sale-fa-cup-tie or call 01904 942232.

Parking at the ground is limited with only 400 spaces available priced at £5 per car bought in advance. People are otherwise encouraged to use the park and rides around York.

Buxton FC is planning to run a coach to the game, leaving the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium at 11am on November 6. The cost is £15, not including entrance into the game. Book a space on the coach at https://www.buxtonfc.co.uk/product-page/supporter-s-coach-tickets-york-away.