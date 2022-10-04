Home draw for Buxton in FA Cup as they eye up another first round proper adventure
Buxton are one game away from the first round proper of the FA Cup for the sixth time in 14 years.
Their 3-0 third qualifying round win at Bamber Bridge on Saturday earned them a home tie with giantkillers Hyde United, who knocked out high-flying Darlington, at the Silverlands on Saturday, 15th October.
But, while pleased, boss Jamie Vermiglio is urging his side not to take their eye off this Saturday's important National League North trip to Spennymoor Town.
"It's great to be pushing forward in the FA Cup again but next we've got an important league game at Spennymoor and there's hard work ahead to get ready,” he said.
"It was a tough game against a good footballing side but our lads were excellent. The work-rate was outstanding.
“We went from back to front quickly and won most of the battles all around the pitch. There were many good performances and that's four games unbeaten now.
"The newcomers have been great for us and Connor Kirby's work-rate is phenomenal. But for me another highlight was the return of Tommy Elliott. He will be a massive part of our ever-improving team, playing on the front foot as he always does.”
Elliott made a welcome return after protracted injury and assisted with two of the goals, playing for 70 minutes. Another key player back from injury, skipper Josh Granite, made the bench, although Harry Bunn was hurt in the warm-up, to be replaced by Serhat Tasdemir.
A first half goal from Scott Boden and a brace by Connor Kirby after the break eased Buxton home to cheer the many travelling fans.