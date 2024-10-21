High Peak sweet maker Swizzels scores partnership with Nottingham Forest Football Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High Peak sweet maker Swizzels has joined forces with Premier League football club, Nottingham Forest FC, to offer fans a sweet treat as they cheer on their team during matches.

Two varieties of Swizzels’ popular Squashies will be available to purchase on The City Ground concourses and across hospitality areas on home matchdays - Original Raspberry & Milk and Sour Cherry & Apple.

The partnership will also see Nottingham Forest and Swizzels collaborate on activations across the Club’s digital platforms, as well as in the Fan Zone.

Swizzels kickstarted its foodservice offering by partnering with Co-op Live earlier in the year, when it was named as official sweets supplier for the UK’s largest live entertainment arena.

Commenting on the partnership, Mark Walker, Commercial Director at Swizzels, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with Nottingham Forest to bring Squashies, the UK’s best-selling sugar confectionery hanging bags, to football fans to enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring something fresh and fun to fans and we look forward to working with Nottingham Forest on activations throughout the season.

“Due to the recognised importance of foodservice and the strength of the Swizzels products which feature within this offering, the decision for us to partner with Nottingham Forest was an easy one. This partnership, along with Co-op Live has paved the way for increased activity in the foodservice sector for Swizzels during 2025 and beyond.”

Swizzels, based in New Mills, recently opened a new factory in Cheshire to keep up with the increasing demand for Squashies.